College Librarians Announced as Jisc Community Champions 2024

Two college librarians from the NPTC Group of Colleges have been announced as JISC 2024 Community Champions. Jacinta Jolly was among 15 new champions selected and Laura Hoare was one of five 2024 Community finalists.

Jisc’s Community Champions programme shines a light on individuals and teams that go above and beyond to bring their communities together on topics including assistive technology, artificial intelligence, libraries, digital transformation, research and more.

The programme, launched in 2020, now consists of 60 champions nominated across five key categories: community advocate, community tech guru, community unsung hero, community pioneer and the whole community.

The 2024 nominations celebrate outstanding contributions from across the tertiary education and research sectors. This includes developing and distributing innovative resources, designing and implementing new digital curricula, empowering learners with new technology and helping learners to grow and adapt.

Jacinta was nominated for ‘being a tremendous asset to the FE Library Learning Resource Centre Community of Practice with her willingness to step up as the new chair. She has helped keep momentum with activities and events.’

Jacinta said:

“Working with the Jisc FE Library online community has not only enriched my professional growth but also strengthened the depth of knowledge and skills I can offer to the NPTC Group of Colleges Library Service. Being recognised as a Jisc Community Champion for my contributions is a genuine honour, and it also amplifies recognition of the outstanding work of our library service within the broader library and educational sectors across the UK.”

Community finalist Laura said:

“I was not only thrilled to be nominated but also incredibly grateful to have been a finalist for the JISC Community Champions award. As someone who struggles with ADHD and dyslexia, I understand the vital significance of inclusive services, knowing that even the smallest changes can make a substantial difference. My ability to champion these causes is made possible by an exceptionally supportive team and the wonderful JISC community, whose eagerness to embrace accessibility and curiosity about the best ways to support Neurodiverse students has been truly inspiring.”

Head of Library Services Jo Mather is immensely proud of both Jacinta and Laura. She said:

“Jacinta is an asset to the College and thoroughly deserves recognition for all she has done for NPTC Group of Colleges library services and the wider FE library community. She is a committed leader in the Jisc FE library team and has embraced working collaboratively with others, fostering a real sense of community, and encouraging the sharing of best practices and ideas. It’s been a busy few weeks for Jacinta, as she’s also had a recent promotion, and I feel very lucky that she is now deputy head for library services: North.

“I’m also very proud of Laura, and the work she has done to champion accessibility within library services, and beyond, and being a passionate advocate for the neurodivergent community – practices that extend to the benefit of our neurotypical students.”