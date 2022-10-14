Coventry University accommodation provider nominated for national awards

Coventry University’s student accommodation team has been shortlisted for three coveted national awards.

Billed as the UK’s premier student housing event, the Property Week Student Accommodation Awards recognise excellence within the sector.

FutureLets, which manages Coventry University-owned halls of residence, is in the running for three awards- the University Halls of Residence Award, the University Team of the Year Award and the Health and Wellbeing Initiative Award.

The ceremony will take place on December 7th in London.

During the pandemic Coventry University assisted 1,971 students in self-isolation, with daily phone calls, support emails, food and parcel deliveries and mental health support.

Events and support programmes such as student first aid training, mental health drop-in sessions and mental health specific campaigns were all delivered across multiple halls, ensuring that our students were supported with their health and wellbeing during their stay.

All this supports the FutureLets nomination in the Health and Wellbeing and University Team of the Year Awards.

The great accommodation facilities available and Coventry University’s Residence Life programme, which offers events and support to students to help them settle into university, has helped put the team in the running for the Halls of Residence Award.

Alex White, Associate Director of Student Accommodation at Coventry University, said:

“Our accommodation team work very hard to support students during their time with us, it is great when students get in touch to say how helpful we have been and how good it is to have people to talk to about any issues they may be facing.

“Our team are constantly looking at ways of making the best use of our spaces, helping students to feel welcome and supported during their stay and providing areas that are good for collaboration.

“We’re thrilled to have been nominated in three categories this year, these are prestigious awards within the sector.”

Coventry University has a range of accommodation options available to students and more than 2,500 beds are available in Coventry University’s halls, with rooms to suit all budgets and requirements.

All FutureLets accommodation is located within the proximity of Coventry city centre and the university campus while their property portfolio includes studio flats, en-suite rooms, apartments and houses for larger groups.

