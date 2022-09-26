Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Getting the Scottish Borders talking about the M-Word 🗣️

Borders College September 26, 2022
Launching on World Menopause Day, Tuesday 18th October, @BordersCollege will host its first-ever Menopause Café. The project, which has been developed in partnership with NHS Borders, was shaped through consultation with Borders College staff, students and communities across the region.

The Borders Menopause Café has been designed as a safe space for women, trans and non-binary people who are experiencing, or will experience, menopause in their lifetime. The aim of the café is to provide somewhere that people can come to make connections, share experiences and normalise the menopause conversation.

We are delighted to announce that Dr Faye Rodger, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at NHS Borders, will host a talk and Q&A at the event, which we will be live streaming to anyone who would like to join us online.

Teas, coffees and fresh scones will be served by our Skills for Learning and Work students. These will be free to all attendees.

👉 Read more and book your place here: https://bit.ly/3BNQFmM

#menopause

Borders College

