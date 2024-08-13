Leicester College helps to refurbish local community centre

Staff and students from Leicester College have helped to refurbish a local community centre. A team of Leicester College’s plumbing, heating, and gas students and apprentices have helped to transform the Shree Limbach Community Centre on Claremont Street in Leicester which provides facilities for the local community in Belgrave.

The College worked in partnership on the project with local plumbing and heating contractor, Aaron Services. As the centre is located within the contract area of its client, PA Housing, Aaron Services was keen to support residents and local community. Aaron Services donated equipment including seven toilets, three urinals, three wash hand basins, taps, a shower tray and standard kitchen sink. In addition, its supply chain partner, Worcester Bosch, also contributed by donating a combi boiler.

Mahendrabhai Nai, from the Shree Limbach Community Centre, said:

“We are very proud of all the work that the College’s apprentices and staff have achieved. They have done a really good job in a very short time. We also appreciated Aaron Services and Worcester Bosch who donated all equipment for the local community centre.”

Nick Waldrum, Apprenticeship Commercial Manager at Leicester College, said:

“This has been a great experience for our students and apprentices, not only giving back to the local community but also providing practical training opportunities in a live environment. We are very grateful to Aaron Services and its partners for their invaluable donations which will greatly help towards transforming the facilities at the community centre.”

Tina Mistry, Business Development and Key Account Manager at Leicester College, added:

“We are so proud of the team who contributed their time and efforts for the refurbishment of the Shree Limbach Community Centre. They worked so hard to transform the facilities for the local community to use.”

Leicester College recently announced its new partnership with Aaron Services, which operates across the East of England and the Midlands. Aaron Services has donated around £2,000 worth of plumbing and heating equipment for Leicester College’s plumbing, heating and gas students and apprentices to use for their practical training, with ongoing donations of older equipment pledged in future months.