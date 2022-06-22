Photography students raise money for children of Ukraine

Photography students from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) have been selling their work to raise £300 for children affected by war in Ukraine.

Having seen the suffering and displacement of children as a result of the heavy conflict in Ukraine, David Bennett, Programme Leader for Photography at the College started to think about how the students could use photography to help.

As a result, the students selected a number of images from their portfolios and offered fellow students, staff, family and friends, the chance to purchase prints.

The images available ranged from landscapes, to nature, architecture and even the moon! The images were projected around the College’s David Bailey Photography Studio and the students collected in orders. Professional prints were then made and certificates of authenticity accompanied each print.

David Bennett said: “It was fantastic to see the students rise to the challenge at such short notice, to demonstrate how their hard work, technical skills and creativity could be put to good use to benefit those more in need. Children are unnecessarily involved in this cruel war, if we can use art to raise awareness and money to help, that is the best thing. I am very proud of the BTEC Level 3 Photography students who all participated and put their generosity and humanity first at these difficult times. It was delightful to see the joy on their faces when asked to sign the print and certificate for their buyer.”

Every penny of the sale of the prints has gone to charity. In total £300 was raised, with the money being donated to UNICEF (UK), which works on behalf of displaced children affected by war in Ukraine.

Level 3 Photography student, Richie Lacey commented: “I think it was really important for everyone to participate in the sale to show our support and help a really important cause.” While fellow photography student Zivile Sinkeviciute, added: “I felt really proud to sell my pictures for Ukraine, to support this country from war. I was really happy to be part of it.”

