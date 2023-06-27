Pupils of Trinity Fields School hike to Pen y Fan summit in aid of charity

A group of 8 pupils from Trinity Fields School recently took part in a hike to the summit of Pen y Fan in order to raise money for a charity called Bigmoose, as part of their Duke of Edinburgh volunteering work.

Bigmoose is a Cardiff-based charity with a clear goal, to leave the world better than we found it. Their focus is to help those struggling with their mental health, help with the prevention of suicide and to help the prevention of homelessness.

On the day of the walk, the group were supported by Richard Batten, a mountain leader from Caerphilly Adventure Group, and other members of school staff.

To date, the school have raised over £1200 with donations still rolling in!

Ian Elliott MBE, Headteacher of Trinity Fields School commented:

“To say that I am proud is an understatement! What an achievement to climb to the summit of Pen Y Fan and come back down safely in 3.5 hours; and in doing so raising over £1200 for Bigmoose!

“The hike was part of our Duke of Edinburgh award, which allows pupils to access a wide range of exciting learning and social opportunities. I am so proud of our pupils and the staff who supported them. You really have ‘reached for the stars’ and exceeded all our expectations”.

Cllr Carol Andrews, Cabinet Member for Education added:

“What an incredible achievement to all those involved. Your perseverance and dedication to raising funds for a worthy cause is admirable. Well done everyone, you should all be very proud of yourselves.”

If you’d like to make a donation, Trinity Fields’ JustGiving page can be found here.

