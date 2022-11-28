RM plc announces sale of School Management Information System (MIS) business to The Key Group

RM Plc – a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector – has confirmed today, Monday 28th November 2022, that it intends to sell its School Management Information System (MIS) business – known as RM Integris and RM Finance (along with RM Accounts and Access Education Budgeting) – to The Key Group for up to £16min cash, with completion expected to occur during the first half of 2023.

Technology is more critical than ever across the education sector, enabling teaching and learning to happen in and beyond the classroom, simplifying the complexities of a school’s operations and engaging pupils, staff, parents, and other stakeholders. Today’s announcement is part of RM’s focus to be the leading services and support partner to UK schools, helping them turn the potential of technology into tools to deliver a great education.

Alongside the growth of technology, Academisation is changing the landscape of English schools, with the majority of schools predicted to be part of a mid-sized Multi-Academy Trust by 2030. As a result, customers are demanding different services than they did even a few years ago.

Jason Tomlinson, Managing Director, Technology for RM plc, commented:

“As technology plays an ever greater role in Education, schools and trusts are asking for more advice and guidance on how to benefit from the breadth of solutions available. RM is the ideal partner to support them on their individual digital maturity journeys and help them benefit from modern, platform delivered managed services. This announcement is part of a strategic review to focus on how we help more customers maximise the impact of technology across their schools in the rapidly changing technology and education landscape”

We sought an acquirer that exhibited similar values, with a strong customer ethos, and with experience necessary to deliver a MIS service to UK schools. Alongside the sale announced today, RM is also announcing a strategic partnership with The Key Group, embedding tools like Arbor, RM Integris and GovernorHub into RM’s digital maturity consultancy and support practice, bringing customers the best of the complementary skills from RM and The Key Group.

The sale has been announced today – 28th November 2022– and all parties are working to complete the process during the first half of 2023, subject to the employee consultation and any other outstanding approvals.

