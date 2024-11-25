Latest News

From education to employment

Secretary of State for Education Visits SERC’s Lisburn Campus

SERC November 25, 2024
Tommy Martin, Interim Principal SERC with Secretary of State for, Education, The Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP, Scott Rowan a Foundation Degree in Sport student who took part in a Turing Scheme funded visit to South Africa in June accompanied by Colin Atkinson, Principal Lecturer, Sport.

The Secretary of State for Education, The Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP made a visit to South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Lisburn Campus on Thursday 21 November.

The Minister called into the College to meet students and staff who had taken part in Turing Scheme funded trips to South Africa and Spain, and to hear how the work and study placements had impacted them.  The Turing Scheme is the UK’s global programme for studying, working and living abroad, offering once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for personal and professional development for students across the world.  

Tommy Martin, Interim Principal at SERC said, “We were delighted to welcome Secretary of State for Education, The Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP to SERC and for her to meet students and staff.  The experiences enjoyed by, for example, our culinary arts students in Malaga and tourism students in South Africa, have widened their horizons in terms of peer learning, progression and individual career aspirations.  One trip like this could reshape the life of the student.”

Kenzie Seaton, a former travel and tourism student said, “The experience in South Africa has had a lasting impact on me. I have massively improved my teamwork, organisation and communication skills as well as increasing my confidence and self-esteem.  I now have an appreciation of South African culture and the eco-tourism opportunities – something I did not consider before this placement. The experience was really beneficial for me, and I will continue to benefit in the future. I have been inspired to continue my studies at SERC and have progressed to the BSc Business Management degree (validated by Liverpool John Moores University).”

The Minister also met students from Sports, Beauty and Animal Management programmes who had benefited from and enjoyed trips funded by the Turing Scheme.

