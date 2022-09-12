St Dunstan’s College pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen

Today, St Dunstan’s College in Catford, south London, has paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen following the news of her passing.

Pupils came together in a special assembly this morning, led by the Head, Nick Hewlett, the school Chaplain, Canon Boswell, and the student Head of School, Paola.

Speaking about Her Majesty’s death, Mr Hewlett said:

‘The St Dunstan’s College community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

‘The Queen has served the country and Commonwealth for more than 70 years, and her boundless duty and dedication has been an inspiration for all of us.

‘For most of us, The Queen has been the only monarch we have known, and her constant steadiness has been a guiding light for the nation. During her seventy years on the throne, The Queen has witnessed huge change and technical advances in society. From the first humans stepping foot on the moon to the birth of the internet and social media. Most recently, as the world has faced the Covid-19 pandemic, Her Majesty’s wise words were of great comfort in the most challenging of times.’

He added: ‘This is a sad day and the end of an extraordinary chapter in all our lives, but in the words of the Queen’s father“this storm too shall pass”.And so, as with all aspects of life, we will move to a new chapter under the stewardship of our new monarch, King Charles III, but for now letus remember Queen Elizabeth and all she has given to our nation and the nations of the Commonwealth.’

Head of School, Paola, also paid tribute to The Queen on behalf of the student body, adding:

‘It is no doubt that Queen Elizabeth has been a big part of all our lives. Even though many millions around the world had the chance to see Queen Elizabeth in person, for many of us who didn’t have that opportunity, Elizabeth embodied so much from which we as young people can learn.

‘To give a sense of the Queen’s longevity, it was striking to me to realise that she had been Queen since before my grandmother was born. Reigning through three generations is no easy feat, and one which required an endless reserve of resilience and self-sacrifice. The first Prime Minister she appointed was Winston Churchill, who was born in 1874, and her last Prime Minister was Liz Truss, born 101 years after Churchill.

‘Her selflessness was exemplary as a monarch, and as a human being. Queen Elizabeth II did not allow her class, or her gender to stop her from being the best version of herself. She was a model for all of us here at St Dunstan’s.’

A flag outside the College doors has been flown at half-mast, and a book of condolence has been placed in the reception for the duration of Royal Mourning.

The Combined Cadet Force (CCF) are also planning a service at a later date.

