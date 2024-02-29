South West College’s Student Is A Cut Above the Competition

Leanne Hall currently studying a City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in hairdressing at South West College'(@swccollege) Erne Campus in Enniskillen was recently selected as one of 36 hair stylists from across the UK to reach the final stage of the L’Oréal Professionnel Paris ID Artist Auditions Competition.

As part of the competition, Leanne was required to submit an audition video featuring a live model showcasing her cutting, styling and colouring ability. The judging panel adjudicated entrants based on the presentation techniques, the finished model look and the chosen field of cut, session, colour or combination of all three. The final 12 competitors are then invited to take part in 5 days of inspirational and educational workshops and stylist opportunities, the first of which take place in London this March.

Although Leanne’s entry did not make the final selection, her inclusion in the top 36 is a significant achievement for the local student and demonstrates once again the high regard to which hairdressing students from South West College are held by the industry on an international level.

Reflecting on her achievement, Leanne said;

“I am very proud to have reached the final 36 in the competition and the experience of putting together the entry and having that adjudicated by such an esteemed panel has given me great confidence for my future career. The hair and beauty industry is incredibly competitive so I hope that by taking part in competitions such as the L’Oréal Professionnel Paris ID Artist Auditions I will complete my studies with a greater understanding of how to make an impact on the industry.”

Celebrating Leanne’s placement in the final 36 of the competition, Chris Evans, Head of Department – Commercial and Business Services, added;

“I want to extend my congratulations to Leanne and her tutors on this achievement. The L’Oréal Professionnel Paris ID Artist Auditions Competition is one of the most prestigious in the industry and only the very best stylists make it through to that level.

“South West College has been recognised many times by the industry internationally for the quality, ambition and styling credentials of our students and many have gone on to make their mark opening hairdressing studios across the world as well as working on high-profile film and television productions and I know that Leanne will go on to achieve further success in the profession.”

Alongside her studies at South West College, Leanne is employed part-time with GR Hair Studio in Enniskillen – a L’Oreal salon. Buoyed by the success in the competition Leanne is currently preparing to take part in the World Skills and City & Guilds Editorial Cut and Style competitions.