From education to employment
Three day strike begins today at five London Colleges

University and College Union (UCU) October 17, 2022
  • Staff at the colleges have already taken four days of strike action in the dispute, which centres on low pay 
  • A further four London colleges join the strike action later this week 

The University and College Union (UCU) today (Monday) confirmed staff at five colleges across London are on picket lines this morning as they begin three consecutive days of strike action over low pay.

The full strike days are: 

  • Monday 17 October 
  • Tuesday 18 October 
  • Wednesday 19 October 

Staff at the colleges have already taken four days of strike action over the past two weeks in a dispute centred on low pay. The colleges are part of the same employer group, New City College .UCU is demanding it makes a pay offer that reflects the soaring cost of living. In June, employer representative the Association of Colleges made a pay recommendation of just 2.5%. RPI inflation is now at 12.3%. 

This week a further four colleges in London will join the strike action [NOTE 2]. Nationally, this is the fourth week of strike action in what is the biggest industrial action ever in English further education. Staff at dozens of colleges have been on strike over low pay for up to 10 days. So far the action has led to improved pay offers at a number of colleges, such as Croydon College. 

UCU regional official Adam Lincoln said:

‘Years of below inflation pay awards have left our members financially insecure, now the cost-of-living crisis is upon us they face being pushed into poverty. College leaders need to dig deep to help our members out this year and make a fair pay offer to avoid further disruption.’ 

Published in: Social impact
University and College Union (UCU)

