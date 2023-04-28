Audencia and the Wittenborg University of Applied Sciences launch a DBA programme

Audencia and Wittenborg University of Applied Sciences have signed a partnership to offer the Audencia DBA programme in the Netherlands and in France. The Doctorate of Business Administration is a three-year, part-time, professional doctorate in business administration awarded by Audencia Business School. The programme will start in November 2023.

Training executives in research

The DBA has been specifically created for academically minded business professionals who are looking to combine their years of work experience with a rigorous academic programme leading to the Audencia Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) degree.

In partnership with Wittenborg, students will follow the first year of study at Wittenborg’s Amsterdam location, while year 2 and 3 will be completed at Audencia’s Paris or Nantes campuses, and most of the Audencia Business School courses are delivered online over the duration of the programme. The flexible programme adapts to the pace of executives’ lives by offering most of the courses in a hybrid format, both distance and face-to-face, during the week and on weekends.

During the course, students will develop management research skills, master research and analysis methodology, and write and present their thesis in the final year.

Audencia’s Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) is designed for professionals and executives who wish to combine their years of professional experience with the highest academic level of management education.

Ji-Yong Lee, the Director of the DBA programme at Audencia, says “this partnership should allow Audencia to increase its brand awareness, by focusing on offering programmes that are extremely attractive to Dutch and international students.”

The DBA is aimed at candidates who are over 25 years old, fluent in English, with an MBA or Master’s degree and 5 years of professional experience involving managerial responsibilities.

