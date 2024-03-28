BIG 40 set to be celebrated at Borders College

@BordersCollege is set to celebrate a big birthday in 2024, as it marks 40 years since Borders College was officially formed.

Borders College was formed in 1984 by the amalgamation of Galashiels Technical College, Henderson Technical College (Hawick), Duns Agricultural Centre and the Agricultural Centre, Newtown St. Boswells.

To mark the special year, staff are planning several events to highlight and commemorate the success of the last four decades. These events include:

Community Summer Fete – Saturday 22 nd June, 10am to 2.30pm. SAVE THE DATE!

Also planned is an Open Doors event, Celebratory Dinner, Free Community Courses Taster Sessions, Quiz Night, Borders Talent Competition and Guess the Baby.

In addition, the College Marketing team are looking for former students to come forward and share stories about their time at College or just say congratulations. If you would like to be involved, please email [email protected].

College Principal, Pete Smith, commented:

“We are delighted to be celebrating our 40th anniversary, although in reality, we can trace our history even further back with the original Henderson Technical College in Hawick, which was founded in 1928, and in Galashiels, the Mechanics Institute was formed with classes being introduced in technical subjects in the 1830s.

“We see the College as the ‘beating heart’ of education and learning in the Scottish Borders and further afield, so we are delighted to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the formation of Borders College.

“We want to celebrate and acknowledge the contribution made by students and staff during the last 40 years with a range of events that will illuminate our community college’s impact in the Scottish Borders.”