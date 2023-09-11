End Digital Poverty Day 2023

Today, 12th September, is End Digital Poverty Day – a day created to raise awareness of, rally support for and promote practical actions to address digital poverty in the UK.

Sector Response

Elizabeth Anderson, Interim Chief Executive of the Digital Poverty Alliance, said:

“End Digital Poverty Day is an opportunity to support those who need it most and we are thrilled to bring together those who support our mission of ending digital poverty for all. While today acts as a reminder that those who lack digital access need support, continued support must be shown. We hope this day shines a light on the progress that has been made and the further steps that are needed to achieve our goal of ending digital poverty for all by 2030.”

“We come together with a shared vision in mind, helping to provide those with equal access to the digital world and equal opportunities from school age through to retirement. Digital exclusion acts as a barrier that effects millions of people and we hope to continue building awareness, bringing together businesses, policy makers and third sector parties to support this vital cause.”

Catherine Amran, Director at Virgin Media O2 Business, said:

“We’re delighted to join the Digital Poverty Alliance and look forward to working with the Delivery Committee to strive to end digital poverty by 2030. Over the last year, we’ve accelerated our work in this space with our employees volunteering over 380 hours to support digital skills in local communities, through our ‘Connect More’ programme. To enable digital equality, it’s important for businesses to work together to help the digitally excluded.”

Martin McFadyen, Head of Public Sector at Virgin Media O2 Business:

“At a time of rapid digitalisation and economic hardship, society cannot afford to leave people behind. Inaccessibility to digital infrastructure is an overlooked issue. Whether it is renewing a passport, applying for a new job, or booking a doctor’s appointment, almost all day-to-day duties require online access.

Sadly, over 1.5m households in the UK have no internet access and this number will only increase as the economic crisis continues. The collaboration between local authorities, charities, public sector bodies and private companies is integral to ending digital poverty in the UK once and for all. It is critical that we close the digital gap by offering IT skills programs and donating tech equipment, until there are no longer digitally excluded citizens in our society.”

Published in