First-class celebrations for students at the University Centre at Blackburn College’s results day

Students at the University Centre at Blackburn College have been celebrating the outcome of years of hard work as they received their degree results.

The students, who were on a range of degree courses including Law LLB (Hons), Education Studies BA (Hons), Animation and Game Arts BA (Hons), Accounting BA (Hons) and more, gathered to collect their results with their families and tutors by their sides.

As well as receiving their results, a number of Industry Awards were made to students who had excelled in the field of art. While student Trisroy Best, who gained a first class BA (Hons) in Photography, was presented with The Agnes Eccles Award, for ‘Best in Show and Overall Student of the Year’ for his work at the Annual Art and Design Degree Show which took place in June.

Caroline Bracewell, University Centre at Blackburn College Assistant Principal (Higher Education) said: “Congratulations to all our students for their outstanding results. They have all worked incredibly hard and had to adapt to online learning during the Covid-19 pandemic but have persevered and we are very proud of their efforts.

“We look forward to hearing more about their next steps when they return for their graduation ceremonies in October.”

Former schoolteacher Elliot Gribble, 30, from Nelson achieved a first class honours degree after completing the Law LLB (Hons) degree and is progressing to the University of Law where he’ll undertake the Bar Practice Course as he continues with his studies to become a Barrister.

Elliot said: “I’m over the moon with my degree results and was very happy with how I did. The support from tutors has been amazing, the tutors are there for you, but they also go the extra mile. They go above and beyond for you and want the very best for you.”

Students and staff at the University Centre at Blackburn College have recently celebrated receiving the highest overall student satisfaction rating in the North West in the National Student Survey (NSS).

The survey found that 84 per cent of students were satisfied with the quality of their course, which exceeds the national average satisfaction of 77 per cent.

The University Centre at Blackburn College also met or exceeded the national satisfaction rate in more than 95 per cent of the NSS survey questions. While LLB (Hons) Law, Early Childhood Studies and Education Studies all gained 100 per cent satisfaction.

Applications to study at the University Centre at Blackburn College remain open. For more information visit blackburn.ac.uk/apply-now.

