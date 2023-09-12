Graduates celebrate first class set of results

When graduates participate in the traditional throwing of their mortarboards at next month’s graduation ceremony at Durham Cathedral they will be celebrating a first class set of results for Bishop Auckland College.

For 85% of the college’s students who completed their honours degree, validated by the Open University, this summer will be collecting either a first class honours or 2:1 honours degree.

Half of the 30 graduates have achieved firsts, alongside half of the 14 Level 5 HND students who obtained distinctions, reflecting both the high-quality tuition and hard work of staff and students alike.

Top performers include BA (Hons) in Sociology and Criminology graduates Lara Kotwall, 21 from Wolsingham, who achieved a first, and Daniel McKimm, also 21 and from Witton-le-Wear, who secured a 2:1.

Close friends, they have known each other since they were in Year 8 at Wolsingham School, going on to study A-Levels at St John’s Sixth Form before both studying their degree programme at Bishop Auckland College.

They are now both heading north to the University of Glasgow to continue their academic studies on the Masters (MSc) in Global Gender History and paid tribute to the college’s Student Progression team for helping them choose their next step.

Glasgow-bound: Daniel McKimm and Lara Kotwall

Lara said:

“The college was amazing – I had regular career one-to-one appointments throughout my studies. I would like to say thank you to the progression coaches who supported me to explore career ideas and opened my eyes to the exciting possibilities following completion of my degree. Without their support, I wouldn’t have thought of the route I am now taking.”

Daniel agreed, adding:

“The programme lecturers provided interesting and engaging lessons and supported me throughout the course. I am delighted to have been offered and accepted a post-graduate place at the University of Glasgow and I’m very excited to start the next stage of my career.”

The college has more than 200 higher education students in multiple year groups, ranging from Level 4 HNCs and Higher Apprenticeships through to the groundbreaking Level 7 Masters in Psychotherapy Studies. It is believed to be the only Masters Degree in a counselling discipline offered by any further education college in the North East and Cumbria.

Principal and Chief Executive Natalie Davison-Terranova paid tribute to staff and students for this year’s stunning higher education results.

Natalie said:

“For half of our higher education students to achieve either first class honours or distinctions and 85% to achieve firsts or 2:1 degree classifications is an amazing achievement.

“I am really looking forward to meeting each and every graduate next month at our graduation ceremony at Durham Cathedral to personally congratulate them. I’d also like to express my sincere gratitude to the superb lecturers and staff in our higher education team for guiding our graduates throughout the past three years to achieve these wonderful results.”

