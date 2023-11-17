Largest clinical trial of its kind to launch supporting students and mental health

NCG and Activate Learning are partnering with PsycApps Ltd to conduct one of the largest college-based Randomised Controlled Trial (RCT) using cutting-edge mobile mental health app, eQuoo.

What and how

The trial will launch early in the New Year and will last until summer 2025. The RCT will have a sample size exceeding 8,000 students across both college groups.

Why

This move comes in the wake of the Association of Colleges (AoC) Mental Health Survey Report 2023, which revealed that more than 60% of colleges in the UK have seen an increase in demand for mental health support.

There’s a growing number of young people with poor mental health, exacerbated by the pandemic and missing key developmental stages and socialisation, as well as the political turmoil and cost of living crisis that is affecting people’s home lives and concerns for the future.

Colleges support a huge number of young people (including those with challenging circumstances) meaning that we are supporting more young people than ever with their mental health, despite being poorly funded and despite a lack of external support to signpost them to.

