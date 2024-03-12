Les Roches and Haut-Lac launch the first-ever IBCP in hospitality

Les Roches(@lesroches_en) and Haut-Lac School(@HautLac) have launched the first-ever International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme (IBCP) in hospitality.

The partnership between Switzerland-based Haut-Lac School, and Les Roches, marks a “turning point in global youth high school education” by enabling young people aged 16-18 to complete an international immersive experience in the world of hospitality management in their last two years of high school.

Previously, specialising in this field was only possible after high school, through a university degree. Typically, high school students specialise in one of four areas, namely social sciences and humanities, technology and science, art, or general education. However, this new hospitality track represents a milestone for hospitality and tourism and the academic world.

Hospitality training has experienced steady growth in recent years, leading to an improvement in the quality of tourism and employment in a sector that previously lacked specialised professionals. Now, through the IB high school programme, future hospitality leaders can begin to immerse themselves in this industry at an earlier stage and learn about the social value of professions linked to the industry.

The IBCP track offers participating students a wide range of opportunities that address their vocational aspirations and meet the needs of hospitality businesses. It combines academic experience with practical training, a hallmark of Les Roches, and provides students with an early introduction to the field of hotel management, as well as access to networking opportunities with key industry players, including travel agencies, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality and tourism organisations globally.

In addition, students on the programme will acquire personal and communication skills and international analytical capabilities that are essential for pursuing university careers in tourism and hospitality management worldwide.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches said:

“It is crucial for the secondary education sector that students graduate well-prepared for pursuing their university careers,

“Therefore, we believe it is very beneficial for this new high school specialisation track to exist so that, in a vocationally-driven profession like hospitality, students can start immersing themselves in it as soon as possible. Forming this alliance with Haut-Lac will mark a turning point in global youth education, offering a wide range of opportunities that address their concerns and meet the needs of the industry.

“At Les Roches we have been pioneers in hospitality and luxury, tourism education for seven decades, but the last ten years, during which enrollments have increased by 65%, have brought about a paradigm shift. Specialised training in hospitality is gaining the recognition it truly deserves, and it has been noticeable in the classrooms. It is time to continue advancing and creating benchmarks; so creating similar models to this new international high school programme in the Spanish and international educational framework could mean the assured generation of talent in one of our most important industries.”

During the two-year IBCP programme at Haut-Lac School, graduates will expand their knowledge and experience in hospitality by completing a research project during a 20-week online study period with Les Roches. They may then also choose to follow a two-week hotel immersion period on the Summer Program at the Les Roches campus in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Rossella Cosso, Head of Secondary at Haut-Lac International Bilingual School, said:

“Embark on a transformative journey with Haut-Lac International Bilingual School and Les Roches Hotel Management School, where the two-year IB Career-Related Programme unfolds a world of opportunities for 16-year-old high school students. Beyond academics, we cultivate holistic development, preparing students for global success by seamlessly blending rigorous education with real-world skills in partnership with a renowned institution. Elevate your learning experience, foster bilingual proficiency, and embrace a pathway to excellence in both education and the thriving world of hotel management.”

Upon completion of the IB high school programme, students wishing to continue studying in this field at university level will have sufficient credits for direct access to the second year of Les Roches’ Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Global Hospitality Management.