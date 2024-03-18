Meet the teachers ditching the mainstream classroom to make the switch online

Teachers are queuing up for jobs in online schools in order to finally reap the benefits of flexible working, one of the leading establishments said today.

With many pushed to breaking point as a result of long hours, low pay and classroom violence, the Department for Education said more than 40,000 teachers resigned from state school in 2022.

Yet while for some teachers this has meant quitting the classroom for good, others have realised that teaching in the growing online education sector enables them to keep their career alive.

Suzanne Lindley, Head of leading online school MVA, said hundreds of applications flood in when they post teaching positions at her school.

Suzanne explained:

“For many, teaching is a vocation – a calling – not just a job,”

“But some of the best teachers in this country have been beaten into submission by a rigid system that hasn’t changed since Victorian times.

“Online school offers people the chance to fall in love with teaching again without the additional hassles that classroom teaching and physical school bring.”

Hugh Viney, who founded MVA and has helped it to become Britain’s fastest growing online school with students from more than 40 countries over the world, went further still.

“I really believe that a lot of teachers went through hell during Covid and for the last three years they will have seen every other profession make the most of the new working landscape, such as work-from-home and attempts from the workplace to offer employees a better balance,” he explained.

“Teachers haven’t had that. In fact, I’d argue that their working environments have got worse since lockdown.

“I set up this school to help students who found it impossible to operate in mainstream education – whether that was because of anxiety, travelling or due to their participation in elite level sport – but now it’s as much about enabling teachers to rekindle their love affair with this profession.”

Mark Edwards was one of those, quitting the prestigious Dragon School – often quoted as Britain’s finest prep school – to join the online revolution. And he hasn’t looked back.

“It’s about being autonomous rather than an automaton,” he said. “I’m happier and I feel like I have my life back, even though I’m working harder.”

Mark said his mornings now include time with the family and he also has more energy in the evenings.

“I was at an incredibly busy school before MVA but by the time I came home in the evening I’d used up all my social energy. I didn’t want to see anyone. But now, even though I’m working harder to bring my lessons to life and engage the students, I relish seeing people in the evening.”

Teacher Sarah van Dyk joined MVA after seeing some of the mental health struggles faced by young people in mainstream schools.

“I wanted to change my career direction to focus on supporting students on an individual basis which mainstream schools were not able to offer so easily. Online schools were able to offer smaller classes and a personalised approach to learning which was something I wanted to be part of.”

The transition, Sarah says, has been wonderful and one that has allowed her to remain within a profession she loves while giving her space for her own personal development as she completes her PhD.

“MVA has enabled me to complete my own studies and have time to enjoy activities which I had not been able to do before. I am passionate about education and accessibility for all which is why being with this online school has been a wonderful transition.”

With a number of roles currently available for those who may be looking to make the switch, teachers can visit www.minervavirtual.com/careers for more information.