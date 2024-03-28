New way to share and connect launched by the University of Northampton

As the number of people listening to podcasts in the UK continues to grow by several million people every year, The University of Northampton (UON) has launched a new way of sharing the knowledge and insight of its experts.

The University academics and professionals have always been following the podcast trend, but with a consistent and unified approach it aims to reach more people from a wider range of backgrounds.

Available on Spotify, itunes and Podfollow the University of Northampton Podcasts produced by the Communications Team already cover a range of topics, from successful graduates to child literacy and protecting safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

UON Vice-Chancellor, Professor Anne-Marie Kilday also features in a World Book Day special and alongside colleagues talks about her favourite author.

She said:

“We have such a wealth of knowledge; hugely talented people who are passionate about what they do.

“A big part of the academic process is about sharing insight and collaboration, but all too often that collaboration takes place behind the scenes.

“We hope this new channel will highlight the positive impact this university has on its community and on wider society, and it will put our expertise at the fingertips of more people than ever before.”

In addition to the platforms above, anyone can browse the University of Northampton Podcasts by clicking on the Community tab at the top of the university’s homepage.

*Statista – Estimated number of podcast listeners in the United Kingdom (UK) from 2017 to 2026