Get What Counts campaign proves a hit

A marketing campaign adapted to help students during the pandemic has been shortlisted for a major award.

Get What Counts, designed and implemented by the University of Chester’s Marketing, Recruitment and Admissions team, has made the finals of the Heist Awards in the category of Best Student Recruitment Publication or Prospectus. The Heist Awards recognise excellence and innovation in education marketing.

The Get What Counts approach was borne from a desire to give prospective students personalised information, advice and guidance at every stage of their recruitment journey at a time when many of them had little or no opportunities to receive advice from higher education fairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aim of Get What Counts was for Chester to stand out as a university that delivered personalised, trustworthy and authentic content to prospective students, meeting their needs and exceeding their expectations throughout their journey in a genuinely sustainable way.

A personalised Undergraduate Prospectus, offered not just tailored course, campus and accommodation information, but also bespoke content based on the prospect’s location, and information on specific topics that prospects could choose to receive. This included further details of the work of the University’s Student Race Advocates, support for LGBTQ+ students, support for those studying whilst parenting or those with disabilities, as well as information for commuting and mature students. The Undergraduate Guide included bite-sized quotes and snapshot case studies from current students, providing an overview of the University through the student voice, and also offered advice and guidance.

By slimming down the prospectuses printed and providing an undergraduate guide instead the team also significantly cut down on print and reduced its carbon impact.

The winners of the Heist Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Manchester on Thursday, July 14.

Ric Bengree, Director of the Marketing, Recruitment and Admissions Department, said:

“This is fantastic news and down to the hard work and dedication of the team who worked so hard and adapted to the challenges of recruiting during a pandemic. I wish to thank everyone involved and wish them the best of luck for the award.”

