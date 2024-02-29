Porto Business School announces new partnership with Rome Business School

Porto Business School is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Rome Business School, one of the leading business schools in Italy that offers Master’s and MBA programmes both on campus and online. This partnership aims to enhance international student exchanges and encourage collaborative academic ventures.

In addition, Porto Business School and Rome Business School will closely collaborate in the development of dual degrees and executive education programmes.

The purpose is to empower the students towards initiatives designed to cultivate a global, diverse mindset, and propel students’ career growth.

The commitment to this strategic alliance is formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by José Esteves, Dean of Porto Business School, and Professor Antonio Ragusa, Dean of Rome Business School.

José Esteves, the Dean of Porto Business School emphasises:

“Our alliance paves the way for a realm of shared innovation, enriching learning experiences, and a dynamic knowledge exchange, all pivotal in nurturing the sustainable and inclusive leaders and managers of tomorrow.”

Antonio Ragusa, Dean of Rome Business School, shares his enthusiasm:

“Our collaboration with Porto Business School brings innovative opportunities, enriching experiences, and knowledge exchange. Together, we’ll shape the next generation of leaders and more effective managers, contributing to a better world.”

In partnering with Rome Business School, Porto Business School reaffirms its dedication to providing elite business education and to preparing the business visionaries of the future.