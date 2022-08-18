Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Record-breaking results for East London’s Attlee A Level Academy

New City College August 18, 2022
Attlee A Level Academy students are celebrating a record-breaking year with an impressive 15 percentage point rise in pass rates and 12 percentage point rise in high grades over the last four years.

This year’s students at the specialist A Level centre in Stepney E1 – part of New City College – are celebrating 100% passes in 11 subjects ranging from politics, law and business, to psychology, sciences, further maths and English literature.

The college this year had around 125 students achieving 371 A Levels between them.

Attlee A Level Academy will welcome new Year 12s who can enrol on A Level or BTEC courses from next Thursday, 25 August, when applicants’ GCSE results are released.

Principal Janet Smith who has responsibility for A Levels across New City College, warmly congratulated this year’s students, saying: “The class of 2022 has worked incredibly hard for their achievements this year. Having had two years of disruption to their learning due to the Covid pandemic, these students have displayed great determination and resilience and their success is extremely well deserved.

“I join my colleagues in congratulating this remarkable student cohort and wishing them every success in their next steps at university and in their future careers.”

Jubilant student Zayd Bediri Ibrahim achieved three straight As in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics and intends to study Medicine. He said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Attlee. The teachers have been incredibly supportive and have encouraged me every step of my journey. I couldn’t have done it without them. At the Academy, I have made many friends and feel privileged to have studied at such a great institution.”

Geovanny Rodriguez, who achieved A A B in his A Levels and will be going to study Economics and Management at the University of St Andrew’s, said: “All my subject teachers were so supportive! The whole two years I was at Attlee they were always there when I needed anything.”

Another student, Naima El Hallili Kintlerova, who achieved A Level grades A B B, and will be going to Royal Holloway University to study History, said: “The Academy has an open-door policy which meant teachers were always there to support us emotionally and with our learning. I was very anxious before my exams but my teachers helped me so much.”

New City College

