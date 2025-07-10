Salford student with chronic condition awarded prestigious scholarship

Zinachi Oguntayo’s remarkable journey from academic struggle to scholarship success is inspiring a new conversation about resilience, disability and the power of support in higher education.

In a powerful story of perseverance and transformation, University of Salford student, Zinachi Oguntayo, has been awarded a prestigious scholarship to study MSc Computer Science at the University of Birmingham – despite battling a chronic autoimmune condition that once threatened to derail her education entirely.

Zinachi, who left school with just four GCSEs and no maths qualification, has faced years of physical pain and mental health challenges. Her condition made it difficult to participate in traditional career enhancement opportunities, such as internships or placements. But, instead of giving up, she taught herself to code in her spare time, laying the foundation for a future in tech.

“I want to show others with long-term health conditions that we are capable of anything,” Zinachi said. “I didn’t want to let a condition that causes me so much pain define what I could achieve.”

Her story is not just one of personal triumph, it’s a reminder of the vital role universities and policymakers can play in empowering all students, especially those facing invisible barriers, to thrive. At Salford Business School, this ethos is central, with a strong focus on providing outstanding, personalised support to help every student succeed. Salford Business School prides itself on going above and beyond to ensure that no student is left behind.

With the support of Dr Maria Kutar, Director of Undergraduate Business Management at the University of Salford’s Business School, Zinachi received tailored academic support that helped her rebuild her confidence and unlock her potential.

“It’s not you that is incapable of achieving your goals, but your circumstances that can create illusions of inabilities. Having this support enabled me to work to my greatest potential,” Zinachi continued.

Maria added:

“Zinachi’s story shows the importance of understanding what is making a student struggle. They are often battling unseen personal challenges, which we need to uncover. With the right support, they can thrive and Zinachi is living proof of this.”

Graduating today with a first class degree in BSc Business Management, Zinachi is now focused on her master’s degree and is set to have a successful career ahead of her, where she hopes to inspire others facing similar challenges.

“This scholarship has changed my whole outlook on life. I now see possibilities where I once saw limits. I hope my story encourages others to dream big, no matter their circumstances,” she concluded.