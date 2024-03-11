The Spotlight Beckons for Malvern College Student Beth Needham

The spotlight beckons for Malvern College (@malverncollege) student Beth Needham, who has landed a place at the prestigious National Youth Music Theatre (@NYMTuk).

After successfully progressing through several rounds of auditions, the 17-year-old will join the NYMT this summer, workshopping new musicals alongside exciting new playwrights.

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has called the NYMT ‘the best youth music theatre in the world’ and each year, thousands of young people from across the country audition for the NYMT’s illustrious summer courses, but only a few hundred are lucky enough to win places.

Beth’s drama teachers at the Worcestershire school recommended she apply for a coveted place, having seen her talent shine from her first year at Malvern through to her current, mature performances while studying A-level Drama.

In addition to Drama, Beth is also studying Politics and English Literature. Away from the stage, she is a Sergeant in the Marine Section of the School’s CCF (Combined Cadet Force) and a member of the Chamber and College Choir.

Her ambitions are to study at Drama School, with the ultimate goal of ending up on the West End stage.

Beth said:

“When you’ve played your dream role of Eponine in Les Miserables, and then gone on to play a reindeer, you have to have the ability to take on the unexpected. This experience with the NYMT will teach me so much – I can’t wait to get started.”

Keith Packham, Malvern College Director of Drama, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement. Beth has huge potential and I look forward to hearing all about her experiences as a member of the National Youth Music Theatre.

“I am delighted that she will experience working with the youth company.”