Successful Scholars Celebrate at Annual Scholarship for Excellence Awards

Scholarships have been awarded to a select number of exceptional students from Alton College at the 22nd Scholarships for Excellence Awards.

The ceremony, which was held on 7 March 2024, celebrated the achievement of 23 outstanding students who were awarded scholarships in a range of subject areas including Mathematics, Law and Engineering.

The evening began with Trevor Heley, Managing Director of the Foundation, opening the ceremony and welcoming over 100 guests consisting of students, relatives, sponsors, College staff, Governors, and the Foundation Directors.

After a presentation from two former scholarship winners, Trevor then commended the 2024 cohort which brought the number of awarded scholarships since the scheme began in 2002, to 420. This also included the 400th recipient who was presented with a scholarship for Excellence in Creative Writing, which was awarded in memory of the late Nicholas Branch who was a member and Chairman of the Alton College Foundation and The Alton Society for a number of years.

Caleb Birch – Design and Architecture

– Design and Architecture Reece Williams – Business, Mathematics and Law

– Business, Mathematics and Law Isabel Warwick and Megan Dobson – Creative Writing

and – Creative Writing Jack Jenner and Millie Vincent – Digital Media

and – Digital Media Lucy Edmonds – Economics

– Economics Hugo Beresford, Judah Hind and Jack Legrys – Engineering

and – Engineering Aimee Aldridge – English Literature

– English Literature Abigail Pullen – Geography

– Geography Orla Taylor – History

– History Eloise Millard – Law

– Law Oliver Sercombe – Mathematics

– Mathematics Rob McRiley – Medicine

– Medicine Naomi Mackenzie – Modern Foreign Languages

– Modern Foreign Languages Abby Turnbull – Music

– Music Matthew Twaite – Performing Arts

– Performing Arts Rebekah Ayache Walker – Science

– Science Tegan Peers-Holland – Sports

– Sports Hannah Frost – Art

– Art Eleanor Ford – Art (One Year Foundation)

Trevor, who presented awards during the ceremony including the Scholarship for Excellence in Digital Media said:

“It is fitting that our 400th Scholarship has been awarded in memory of Nicky who was a huge supporter of both the Foundation and the Alton Society.

We are delighted that this major milestone was reached this year and that two of the scholars Nicky sponsored back in 2012 and 2013 came back to speak and present two of the scholarships this year.”

The evening was brought to a close by Ashely Grute, Assistant Principal for A Levels and Vocational Curriculum at Alton College who thanked the Foundation, local community, sponsors and donors and the staff involved.

What an incredible evening, a huge thank you to all involved and well done to all scholars.