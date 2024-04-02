Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Successful Scholars Celebrate at Annual Scholarship for Excellence Awards

Havant & South Downs College April 2, 2024
0 Comments
school awards

Scholarships have been awarded to a select number of exceptional students from Alton College at the 22nd Scholarships for Excellence Awards.

The ceremony, which was held on 7 March 2024, celebrated the achievement of 23 outstanding students who were awarded scholarships in a range of subject areas including Mathematics, Law and Engineering.

The evening began with Trevor Heley, Managing Director of the Foundation, opening the ceremony and welcoming over 100 guests consisting of students, relatives, sponsors, College staff, Governors, and the Foundation Directors.

After a presentation from two former scholarship winners, Trevor then commended the 2024 cohort which brought the number of awarded scholarships since the scheme began in 2002, to 420. This also included the 400th recipient who was presented with a scholarship for Excellence in Creative Writing, which was awarded in memory of the late Nicholas Branch who was a member and Chairman of the Alton College Foundation and The Alton Society for a number of years.

  • Caleb Birch – Design and Architecture
  • Reece Williams – Business, Mathematics and Law
  • Isabel Warwick and Megan Dobson – Creative Writing
  • Jack Jenner and Millie Vincent – Digital Media
  • Lucy Edmonds – Economics
  • Hugo Beresford, Judah Hind and Jack Legrys – Engineering
  • Aimee Aldridge – English Literature
  • Abigail Pullen – Geography
  • Orla Taylor – History
  • Eloise Millard – Law
  • Oliver Sercombe – Mathematics
  • Rob McRiley – Medicine
  • Naomi Mackenzie – Modern Foreign Languages
  • Abby Turnbull – Music
  • Matthew Twaite – Performing Arts
  • Rebekah Ayache Walker – Science
  • Tegan Peers-Holland – Sports
  • Hannah Frost – Art
  • Eleanor Ford – Art (One Year Foundation)

Trevor, who presented awards during the ceremony including the Scholarship for Excellence in Digital Media said:

“It is fitting that our 400th Scholarship has been awarded in memory of Nicky who was a huge supporter of both the Foundation and the Alton Society.

We are delighted that this major milestone was reached this year and that two of the scholars Nicky sponsored back in 2012 and 2013 came back to speak and present two of the scholarships this year.”

The evening was brought to a close by Ashely Grute, Assistant Principal for A Levels and Vocational Curriculum at Alton College who thanked the Foundation, local community, sponsors and donors and the staff involved.

What an incredible evening, a huge thank you to all involved and well done to all scholars.

Published in: Education, Social impact, Student view
Havant & South Downs College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .