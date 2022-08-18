Telford College celebrates A level and BTEC results

Telford College is celebrating another strong set of results for its A level, technical and vocational courses.

The number of high A level grades including A and A* has increased in comparison with the last exam period – the year before the Covid pandemic.

Many A level course areas achieved 100% pass rates including Business, Economics, Geography, Media, Physics, Maths and Further Maths.

Several others saw a significant increase in pass rates compared with the pre-Covid period, including Chemistry, History, Law, and English Literature.

More than a third of students in Art, Media, Sociology and Maths achieved the highest A level grades, and achievement rates were above the national average in many curriculum areas.

Telford College also recorded its best-ever set of advanced level BTEC results, with a third of students achieving triple distinction grades or higher for their technical and vocational studies.

Nine out of 10 Applied Science students achieved triple distinctions or higher, while the number of triple distinctions or above at least doubled in areas such as Creative, Music and Engineering.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive, said: “We’re really proud of our students, who have coped brilliantly with the disruption to their learning caused by the pandemic.

“They are testament to the high quality of teaching here at the college, and the way both tutors and students have found new and innovative ways of working. We will be starting the next academic year in a healthy position.”

Among the students receiving their results today was Abigail Taras, from Hadley, who studied English literature, sociology and history and is hoping to become a primary school teacher.

The former Hadley Learning Community student said: “My time here has been realty, really good. I’ve had lots of support from the staff, who have all been wonderful, helping me out through my journey.”

Ben Forrester, from Ketley, studied psychology, law and criminology, and has his sights set on a career in physiotherapy after going to Worcester university.

“The best thing for me about my time at Telford College has been the friends I have made, and support from my tutors.”

The results day pressure was slightly eased for Harry Barnes, from Dawley Bank – because he has already secured a degree apprenticeship with Telford IT company Capgemini.

“I applied for the job in December last year, and found out about a month and a half ago that I’d got the job, which I’m looking forward to starting in September. To have a confirmed placement takes the pressure off for me.”

Sophie Garbett from St Georges signed up for her business BTEC course with an open mind about her career, but now wants to become an apprentice solicitor.

“We had a talk at college about apprenticeships for solicitors and it really made me interested,” she said. “One of the main reasons I chose business was because it could take you down so many different pathways.

“The college experience has definitely been better than I expected. I was a bit nervous about coming to college from secondary school, but the staff are so nice, and the college is amazing.”

Engineering student Rachel McFarlane has a job lined up with the NHS, as a radiotherapy engineer after achieving top grades. “I can’t wait to start,” she said.

“I thought Telford College would be a bit like school, but it’s massively different. You get to find out about so many different types of career options, and it’s much more inclusive.

“I have really enjoyed it; it’s a great atmosphere to be in, because it encourages you to do better on your course.”

Business student Poppy Akiti is off to university in September to study law, with a view to becoming a civil rights solicitor – something she says she has always been passionate about.

“I didn’t expect to be treated so much like an adult here at college – which you do. The staff give you much more freedom, which helps you to develop into the next stage of your teenage years.”

To anyone looking at following in the footsteps of the class of 2022 at Telford College and enrolling, Poppy said: “I’d just say go for it and try your hardest, then you’ll get what you want from your time here.”

Published in