University of Chester graduate is making a mark in the fashion industry

A University of Chester(@uochester) graduate and award-nominee is making a mark in the fashion industry with the release of a striking new capsule collection, high-profile events on the horizon and international attention.

Alexandra Novacki has unveiled her first pre-collection since completing her studies in Fashion Design, in the lead-up to her eagerly-anticipated couture runway, and new images spotlight the crafted bespoke garments.

The one-to-watch is also hosting an Industry Evening of Couture on Friday (March 22), where she aims to bring together northern talent, from designers to stylists, right through to experts in hair, make-up and modelling. The networking evening at Soup Creative in Chester offers the chance for the northern fashion scene to step out from behind the runway and celebrate their work together.

Meanwhile, Alexandra’s work, including pieces designed and created during her time at the University, has been featured in the March edition of the magazine, Schön! Switzerland.

Alexandra focuses on creating bespoke items that empower the wearer and spark conversation, using the finest of materials and the highest of skills.

Her pre-collection features a small selection of couture pieces, bringing focus to quality rather than quantity, and draws inspiration from the natural beauty she was surrounded by during her upbringing in the Derbyshire Peaks. Providing a taste of more to come, it is described as:

“Alexandra’s love letter to her childhood home, somewhere that the rich colours and dramatic views have influenced more performative and larger-than-life silhouettes.”

Alexandra is keeping the news on her upcoming couture runway under wraps but is looking forward to continuing her love letter to the High Peak through fashion, with her next collection titled The Dark Peak.

She said:

“It’s been a huge hill to climb to reach my first postgraduate pre-collection and to have produced such brilliant imagery to showcase the pieces. So much love and energy went in to creating the images that perfectly capture the Alexandra Novacki 2024 essence. The support since my debut runway has been huge and has given me such motivation to keep producing beautiful fashion.”

Alexandra’s debut haute couture collection, Furious Creatures, was unveiled at Chester Cathedral last year.

Nominated for the title of Emerging British Womenswear Designer at Northern Fashion Week, she has designed and crafted looks for the Cannes Film Festival as well as worked with celebrities including James Martin to create one-off garments. Her work has been displayed on Bond Street and featured in publications including Swanky Magazine.