Yugo’s Commitment to Empowering Young Women and Students Globally

Yugo, a leading global student company, recognises the importance of diversity in the workplace and has been dedicated to supporting its students from all backgrounds throughout their university journeys. At Yugo, 50% of its female workforce are in leadership positions, as highlighted in its latest Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) report. Yugo also shared its advice on how PBSA companies can continue to uplift young women and other students through its innovative ‘Live Your Best Life programme’.

Yugo continues to celebrate women’s empowerment through an exceptional collation of images and information about extraordinary women from diverse backgrounds around the world, and displayed them in the entrances and reception areas of their spaces. This initiative was designed to inspire and motivate female students and create a space for positive reflection and celebration of diversity in the lives of women.

Yugo’s ‘Live Your Best Life’ programme is a holistic living experience that has been developed based on research gathered from thousands of students worldwide. The programme centres around three core pillars: YugoEco, YuPro, and YuGrow, each designed to encourage the personal development of students.

YugoEco is focused on creating better living spaces and a better planet through various initiatives that bring students and staff from diverse backgrounds together. YuPro is designed to empower students beyond higher education, providing them with practical training in areas such as career advice, real-life experience, coaching and empowerment. As part of the YuPro program, Yugo is launching its own student council, ‘The Yugo Movement’, which aims to eliminate single-use plastic in their spaces.

YuGrow, the third pillar of the programme, encourages personal growth and development through events and activities in Yugo spaces. These include student podcasts, diversity events and global student networking opportunities that embrace and celebrate diversity.

At Yugo, students are encouraged to grow personally and professionally through collaborative events and projects, creating a supportive community that fosters personal and professional growth for individuals from diverse backgrounds. Yugo’s dedication to empowering young women and students globally is just one example of their commitment to creating a better future for all through a diverse and inclusive workplace. Across its European market alone, Yugo employs staff from 38 nationalities with 34 different languages.

Michelle Hopkins-Jones, Global People and Culture Director, emphasised the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, saying:

“Empowering young women and students globally is not just a mission, it’s a responsibility that we all share, and that’s why over half of our female employees hold leadership positions within the business.”

“Yugo’s ‘Live Your Best Life’ programme is a testament to our commitment to creating a better future by providing holistic living experiences that encourage personal and professional growth for individuals from all backgrounds. By uplifting and celebrating our extraordinary female students around the world, we hope to inspire and motivate them to achieve their goals and aspirations in all aspects of life, including the workplace. We believe that diversity and inclusion are essential for a thriving and innovative workforce, and we are dedicated to creating an environment that embraces and celebrates their differences.”

