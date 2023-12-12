Talking to John McNamara at FAB 2023

On November 30 and December 1, more than 400 participants gathered in Leicester for FAB’s big yearly conference for experts in giving awards and assessments.

We were lucky to be part of FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! During the event, we had the chance to talk with some amazing people, like John McNamara, Interim CEO of Federation of Awarding Bodies.

We asked John about:

How Kion Ahadi will be a great asset to Federation of Awarding Bodies

His main takeaways from the conference

His Christmas wish for the sector, regarding what was mentioned over the two day conference

Watch the interview below:

