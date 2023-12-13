Talking to Michael Webb at FAB 2023

On November 30 and December 1, more than 400 participants gathered in Leicester for FAB’s big yearly conference for experts in giving awards and assessments.

We were lucky to be part of FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! During the event, we had the chance to talk with some amazing people, like Michael Webb, Director of Technology and Analytics at Jisc.

We asked Michael about:

How Jisc are supporting the FE and Skills sector at the moment with the rapid increase in use of technology and AI

How Jisc are supporting the safeguarding of AI and ownership of data

Advice for people looking to use AI to increase productivity

Equipping educators and leaders with knowledge for using AI

Watch the interview below:

