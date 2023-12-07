Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Talking to Tim Bennett-Hart at FAB 2023

FE News Editor December 7, 2023
0 Comments
Tim Bennett-Hart at FAB 2023

On November 30 and December 1, more than 400 participants gathered in Leicester for FAB’s big yearly conference for experts in giving awards and assessments. We were lucky to be part of FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! During the event, we had the chance to talk with some amazing people, like Tim Bennett-Hart, who is the Chief Executive Officer of RSL Awards.

We asked Tim about:

  • International Opportunities.
  • Q-UK, the UK Qualifications Exports Register launched by the Federation of Awarding bodies.
  • The partners he’s been working with to assist with international trade.
  • What are the potential opportunities in the future for awarding organisations across the globe?
  • His wish for increased access or recognition from the UK system to assist awarding organisations in international trade.

Watch the interview below:

Missed the FAB 2023 Conference?

Get up to speed with the FAB 2023 conference by watching the morning sessions and announcements here.

Discover all the interviews conducted during the FAB conference by clicking here.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Livestream and video, Social impact, Featured voices
Published in: Education, Livestream and video, Social impact, Featured voices
Topics: , ,
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .