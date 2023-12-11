Talking with Imran Tahir at FAB 2023

On November 30 and December 1, more than 400 participants gathered in Leicester for FAB’s big yearly conference for experts in giving awards and assessments.

We were lucky to be part of FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! During the event, we had the chance to talk with some amazing people, like Imran Tahir, Economist at Institute for Fiscal Studies.

We asked Imran about:

Skills needed for the jobs of the future

What does he believe education systems or awarding organisations should focus on to assist in developing essential, soft, or transferable skills?

Watch the interview below:

