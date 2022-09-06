Accuracy UK inspired to become new “Patron Member” of The 5% Club

The 5% Club is pleased to announce that Accuracy UK – the UK subsidiary of the global corporate strategic advisory and professional services company – has become a Patron Member of The 5% Club. The move is a significant development for both parties, especially as Accuracy UK is a Small to Medium Sized Enterprise (SME), and this marks the first occasion where an SME has taken such a prestigious position within The 5% Club Employer Movement.

Accuracy UK are especially keen to contribute in this role given the alignment between the purpose of The 5% Club and the core values of Accuracy, where employee satisfaction and fulfilment is placed at the very heart of the company culture. Their commitment to the development of “Accuracians” is seen as key to success and international, multicultural, and diverse team effectiveness, and is furthered significantly by effective and accessible workplace training for all.

Patron Membership of The 5% Club is limited, and Accuracy UK will be joining the good company of Balfour Beatty (whose Group CEO, Leo Quinn founded The 5% Club in 2013), Leonardo, Lockheed Martin UK, MBDA, QinetiQ, Schneider Electric and WSP. All share a passion for accessible skills development through “earn and learn” schemes, and all use their Patron Membership to complement and further their own social responsibility programmes and ESG Strategies. As a Patron Member, Accuracy UK will join this august group and – through The 5% Club Steering Group and Advisory Panel – will help direct and shape how the movement of over 700 employer members will further its purpose; that being to inspire positive employer action for increased, accessible, and inclusive workplace learning opportunities for all. Accuracy UK will also join the broader group of 130 members who are completing the 2022/23 Employer Audit Scheme, the result of which will be published in early November and celebrated at a reception at the House of Lords at the end of that month.

Charlene Burridge, a Partner of Accuracy UK said,

“We’re excited to take a prominent role in such an important organisation. We fully support the 5% Club’s vision to build a stronger and more prosperous society through workplace learning and opportunity. We very much look forward to working with the Club’s patrons and members.”

Mark Cameron OBE, CEO of The 5% Club said,

“We are delighted that Accuracy UK have decided to become a Patron Member of The 5% Club and we value the contribution they will be making across our movement, helping direct and shape the future strategy, thinking and activities that will make a difference. We are especially pleased that they have become the first SME Patron, which is especially important to us given the high numbers of SMEs within our Membership.

He adds, “As we move into our 10th Anniversary year in 2023, we believe The 5% Club is well placed to continue to shape the workplace skills development agenda, especially with our continually growing membership, who represent 1.6m workers and more than 93,000 staff members on earn & learn schemes. We have a record of inspiring our members to create opportunities using workplace learning, it is fantastic that Accuracy UK have decided to join us and are clearly so passionate in our cause. They are clearly driven to make the difference and to help address some of the challenges within our society, which is so important in these uncertain times.”

