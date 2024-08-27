Bradford College Students Represent Refugee Team at Paris 2024 Paralympics

Two incredible Bradford College students are set to compete in the Paris 2024 Paralympics starting this week (28th August to 8th September).



Guillaume ‘Junior’ Atangana (25) and Donard Nyamjua (32) had a difficult journey to the UK, which was full of challenges. Yet, the duo reached this incredible sporting pinnacle with lots of determination and the support of Bradford College.

As a child in Cameroon, Junior’s love of sports focused on football, but after losing his eyesight at age six, a PE teacher directed him towards running due to his speed. This sparked a passion that led Junior to compete in para-athletics.



Donard has worked with visually impaired athletes and been a guide runner since 2013. He began working with Junior in 2019, and together they became an unstoppable force. Junior has never let his disability hold him back, but instead used it as a source of strength.



After Junior and Donard participated in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the pair made the difficult decision to seek asylum in the UK. The situation in Cameroon was becoming more dangerous and it was impossible to pursue their athletics careers in a safe and supportive environment.



As refugees, Junior and Donard had to adjust to life in a new country far from home, but they also found a new beginning. Junior and Donard are now students at Bradford College, where they were welcomed into a diverse community.



Junior is studying an ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) programme and Donard, is completing GCSE English and Maths Entry Level 3. The runners balance their studies with training schedules thanks in part to the support from the College.



Junior said, “We come to College three times a week and attend our lectures and meet with our tutors. We receive lots of support. For me, in particular, my English skills have improved greatly, which is helping me interact better with people.”

Donard added, “The College has been incredibly supportive, making sure we have what we need to balance our studies and training.”

This help has been crucial in preparing for the Paris Paralympics, where they hope to improve on their previous performance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. In June, the final qualifier in Switzerland saw Junior and Donard emerge victorious and secure their place on the Refugee Paralympic Team.

Reflecting on this achievement, Junior said, “I have anticipated this moment for quite a while as my last major international competition was in 2022. I wanted to be back to my best, so I’m glad I got this opportunity to test myself.”



Junior and Donard now train with the Bradford Keighley and Skipton Disability Athletics Club under the guidance of coach Janet-Alison Arkwright. Their talent has taken them across the globe, from the Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix to the Jesolo 2022 Grand Prix in Italy and a training camp in South Africa.

Their focus is now on the T11 400m event at the Paralympics – a classification for athletes with the greatest level of vision impairment and who compete with a guide runner. For Junior, this means relying entirely on Donard for pace, direction, and communication during the race.

Junior and Donard say they are not just competing for medals but represent millions of refugees worldwide who face challenges and adversity. Donard understands the significance of this opportunity, saying:



“It’s not just about competing at a high level in sports but also representing millions of refugees worldwide who face challenges and adversity. It’s a chance to make a meaningful impact and show the world what refugees can achieve through sports and beyond.”

Junior and Donard’s journey show the strength of the human spirit and the importance of community support – knowing the whole of Bradford College will be cheering them on!