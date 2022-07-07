Busy Bees named one of the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers for 2022

Busy Bees, the UK’s leading provider of early years childcare, has been named as one of the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers for 2022.

Featuring in the top 20, the childcare provider has over 350 nurseries across the UK and more than 950 apprentices across its nurseries.

The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers for 2022 is designed to showcase the very best of England’s apprenticeship employers, with those listed recognised for providing some of the most successful apprenticeship programmes over the last 12 months.

Charlotte Hutchings, Chief People Officer at Busy Bees, said:

“We are so proud that Busy Bees has been recognised as one of the top 100 apprenticeship employers. We’re still on the hunt for more apprentices to join our growing family and play a pivotal role in providing children with a strong education foundation.

“Our apprenticeship programme is an integral part of our training, ensuring our apprentices have the opportunity to be rewarded with a market-leading salary and the chance to continue acquiring new skills and qualifications throughout their career. Our ambition is to continue future proofing the early years sector by investing in homegrown talent.”

With apprentice roles available at Busy Bees’ centres across the UK, successful candidates will have the chance to work towards a Level 3 qualification in Childcare and Education, whilst also gaining practical experience in creating a happy and safe environment in which children can play and learn.

Rebecca Phillips, an Early Years Practitioner at Busy Bees Stevenage College joined the nursery in 2018 and is currently undertaking her Level 3 Apprenticeship. Rebecca added:

“Working at Busy Bees has taught me that, as long as you are dedicated and have the right mindset, you will succeed in your job and specific qualifications aren’t essential.

“I would recommend an apprenticeship at Busy Bees to anyone. It will suit someone who wants more from work than just turning up and clocking in. As well as experiencing constant rewards and sharing in those key milestones, I have also formed great relationships with my colleagues and managers. Busy Bees is so much more than work and feels like a big, extended family.”

Nadhim Zahawi, Secretary of State for Education, said:

“It is a fantastic achievement to be listed as one of the country’s most outstanding apprenticeship employers. Apprenticeships offer people of all ages and backgrounds the chance to gain the experience and skills needed to hit the ground running in their chosen career, while delivering the skilled workforce businesses need to grow and thrive. I would like to congratulate all employers large and small for their brilliant work. I look forward to hearing more about their successful apprenticeship programmes.”

To find out more about the apprenticeship scheme at Busy Bees and how to apply, please visit: www.busybeestraining.co.uk/apprenticeships or drop into your local Busy Bees nursery to pick up a recruitment pack.

To learn more about working at Busy Bees and view all current vacancies please visit https://www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk/working-at-busy-bees.

