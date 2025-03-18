Calling Automotive Tutors: Showcase your Top New Talent in the IMI Skills Competitions

The IMI Skills Competitions 2025, backed by Milwaukee Tools, are now open for nominations. Designed by industry experts, the competitions celebrate the new talent in the UK automotive sector and showcase the learning that tutors and employers invest in their staff.

FE colleges and training centres who nominate their apprentices showcase their learners, teaching programme and centre to the automotive sector. They also inspire their students.

As Richard Hutchins, Head of Competitions at the IMI explains, the IMI Skills Competitions are a win, win for colleges, training centres, employers and apprentices alike.

“At a time when the automotive sector is facing a significant skills gap, colleges and training centres that nominate apprentices in the IMI Skills Competitions are demonstrating that they are nurturing the automotive skills for the future.

“Open to anyone studying or completed a Level 3 apprenticeship within the last 12 months, there is clear evidence that the programme has a real impact on those taking part. 90% of previous entrants say their career progression improved after competing and 86% stated their personal and employability skills had improved. And as an organisation that is committed to diversity and inclusion, the IMI particularly encourages registrations from individuals from diverse and underrepresented communities.”

“With much of the participation online and only the latter stages requiring time out of work, the return far outweighs the commitment required to enter.”

Don’t miss the 28th March deadline

Nominations can be made in four streams:

Automotive Technology

Automotive Body Repair

Automotive Refinishing

Heavy Vehicle Technology

Initial nominations must be made by 28th March 2025.

What’s involved?

The first round requires employers and centres to nominate entrants before 28th March 2025. Stage 2 sees the nominees complete an online quiz which must also be done by 28th March 2025.

The top scorers from the online quiz then gain a place in the third stage, the National Qualifiers, which will take place around the UK in May. The top six competitors in each skill area will then be invited to take part in training days in preparation for the practical Live finals in November – with travel bursaries available upon application through WorldSkills UK. Following the final some of the finalists, if they are age eligible, may have the opportunity to progress on to Team UK for the biannual WorldSkills International competition.

To find out more about the IMI Skills Competitions and nominate your apprentices, visit here.

Alec Macleod, 2023 IMI Skills Competitions Body Repair Bronze Medallist said:

”If you are an apprentice who has just finished and are struggling to find your feet in this industry; this is a confidence booster. This will put you high in the heavens, thinking I know I can do these things and go into any other body shop and be just as good as anyone else.”