Genius Group Launches Entrepreneur Dynamics profiling tools for Society 5.0

World-leading entrepreneur EdTech company, Genius Group, has announced the launch of Entrepreneur Dynamics 5.0 to help entrepreneurs find their flow and create wealth in the new digital age of Society 5.0. This is an exciting upgrade and rebrand of the globally used Wealth Dynamics and Talent Dynamics profiling tools, created by Roger James Hamilton, founder & CEO of Genius Group, over 20 years ago.

The Wealth Dynamics and Talent Dynamics profiling tools have been used by over 500,000 entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies around the world. The tests categorise entrepreneurs into eight different personality types based on their core strengths (sales, analytics, networkers, etc) and highlight a formula and path specifically for each one to build wealth, flow and fulfillment.

The world-leading profiling tools have helped some of the world’s most successful businesses and organisations understand team dynamics and each other better. With a greater understanding of personality traits comes a more streamlined and efficient team that is well-placed to overcome and exceed its goals.

The updated Entrepreneur Dynamics 5.0 identifies how each of the eight personality profiles can better survive and thrive in Society 5.0 – the new digital age. A society encompassing Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality means that an immersive digital overlay will significantly influence our lives and activities and, in turn, revolutionise humanity, just as earlier societies have.

Genius Group CEO & Founder, Roger James Hamilton comments:

“For any business owner or individual to be successful, it’s essential that they are aware of, and play to, their strengths. I created Wealth Dynamics 20 years ago and I’m delighted that it has helped so many people around the world to discover their natural talent and pathway to enhance their businesses and careers.

“As we enter the digital age, lifelong learning will be the norm and constantly reskilling and upskilling will be necessary. This shift in mindset will allow new ideas and concepts to be born as people open themselves up to new learnings and career paths in different sectors, having therefore more opportunities to immerse themselves in their passions to access their inner genius. This is where Entrepreneur Dynamics 5.0 will be a huge asset.”

To book a free masterclass on Entrepreneur Dynamics 5.0 visit https://live.geniusu.com/entrepreneurdynamics/masterclass/

