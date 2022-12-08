New Inclusive Leadership programme from the ETF

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has launched a new Inclusive Leadership programme to support leaders across the FE and Training sector to embrace equity, diversity, and inclusion as a personal priority, and to articulate their commitment to implementing change within their organisations and across the FE and Training sector.

The programme, delivered in partnership with the Association of Colleges (AoC), will strengthen the skills, instincts, abilities, and mindset of leaders to apply the principles and practices of inclusive leadership. Drawing on personal experiences and insights, it will equip those who take part with the social and psychological resources to challenge the status quo and have the confidence to hold themselves and others accountable. Participants will be supported to develop self-awareness, to be modest and allow others to contribute, and to become aware of their own biases, behaviours, and personal blind spots.

The programme features three strands, each of which will be accessible separately:

One-day, face-to-face workshops held in different parts of the country. These will take place in January and early February 2023 in Birmingham, London, Leeds and Bristol. Places can be booked now. Live online workshops and webinars, each dealing with different aspects of the inclusivity agenda. These will begin in January 2023 and places can be booked now. Pre-recorded webinars available to watch on demand, each focusing on different aspects on inclusive leadership. These will be available early in 2023.

Jenny Jarvis, Interim Chief Executive at the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“Building a more inclusive FE and Training sector is a priority for leaders, teachers and learners alike. Leaders have an important role to play in achieving it, both through their own actions and the influence they can have by implementing inclusive leadership practices.

“This new Education and Training Foundation programme, which builds on the award-winning work we have already done in the equity, diversity and inclusion space, will help to equip leaders with the skills, confidence and knowledge they need to navigate their organisations with honesty and bravery and to help foster a more inclusive sector.”

Jeff Greenidge, Director for Diversity, AoC, said:

“The AoC is pleased to be working in partnership with the ETF on this programme that builds on the momentum created in the previous diversity in leadership programmes.

“Whilst there is a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the FE sector, we are still not making the most of the diverse talent pool we have. This programme will support leaders from diverse backgrounds to develop inclusive practices bringing greater depth and breadth of experience and perspective to FE leadership; which in turn will increase our ability to support the staff, the students, and the communities we serve.”

For details of the Inclusive Leadership programme please visit the Leadership page of the ETF website. It is being delivered on behalf of the ETF by the Association of Colleges.

The programme is part of wider offer of support for leaders from the Education and Training Foundation. It features courses aimed at colleagues at different stages of their leadership journey and resources such as ‘Deeper Thinking and Stronger Action: A Personal and Organisational Commitment to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion’, which was launched in September. For details, please visit the ETF website.

Published in