One Young World and United Way Worldwide partner to support young leaders delivering positive change

One Young World is partnering with United Way Worldwide to launch a one-year programme to inspire and equip young leaders to deliver positive change.

The young leaders are currently working to create more equitable and resilient communities where everyone thrives. Specifically, improving the health, education, and economic mobility of every person in every community they serve.

The partnership with One Young World will improve the participants’ leadership skills, help them create lifelong connections and expand their worldview so that they can gain a deeper understanding of how to become more impactful leaders.

The participants include:

Grace Braimah, Accra, Ghana: Grace is the Southern Community Coordinator for United Way Ghana. Through her unwavering dedication to education, equality and community empowerment, she has been a champion of positive change across issues such as girls’ right to education and menstrual hygiene projects

Grace is the Southern Community Coordinator for United Way Ghana. Through her unwavering dedication to education, equality and community empowerment, she has been a champion of positive change across issues such as girls’ right to education and menstrual hygiene projects Nazbi Chowdhury, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States: Nazbi is the Director for Public Policy and Strategic Initiatives at United Way Broward County (Florida). He is an experienced government services professional who has served as legislative staff in both chambers of the Florida Legislature.

Nazbi is the Director for Public Policy and Strategic Initiatives at United Way Broward County (Florida). He is an experienced government services professional who has served as legislative staff in both chambers of the Florida Legislature. Camila Colmenares, Caracas, Venezuela: Camila is the Planning Manager at United Way Venezuela. She is dedicated to the pursuit of equal education at all age levels of society as she firmly believes in the power of education to create positive change across Venezuela

Camila is the Planning Manager at United Way Venezuela. She is dedicated to the pursuit of equal education at all age levels of society as she firmly believes in the power of education to create positive change across Venezuela Jenna Richards, Honolulu, Hawaii, United States: Born and raised on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, Jenna is a Business Development Manager for Aloha United Way where she advocates for the people of Hawaii.

Born and raised on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, Jenna is a Business Development Manager for Aloha United Way where she advocates for the people of Hawaii. Dave Sotelo, Hutchinson, Kansas, United States – David moved to Hutchinson, Kansas in January 2010, fleeing his native home in Mexico following death threats against his family. Dave is now a United Way of Reno County Board Member and the Human Relations Officer for the City of Hutchinson, leading on creating harmonious relationships and eliminating prejudice in the City.

The five participants will also participate in the annual One Young World Summit taking place in Belfast between 2nd-5thOctober. Each year the Summit brings together 2,000+ of the brightest young leaders from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact.

The United Way participants will get the opportunity to meet distinguished global leaders, connect with like-minded individuals from across the globe and expand their knowledge to push forward their work to support their local communities.

Find out more about the programme [here].

Kate Robertson, Co-Founder, One Young World, says:

‘’It’s a great honour for One Young World to partner with United Way Worldwide. We share many values and are unified by the mission to engage young people and encourage them to make a positive impact on their local communities.

“As part of our year long programme, we are thrilled to welcome the United Way delegates to the 13th One Young World Summit in Belfast to work alongside like-minded young activists, and some of the most established global leaders to deliver progress in the world’s most pressing issues.’’

Angela F. Williams, President and CEO, United Way Worldwide, says:

“United Way Worldwide is honored to partner with One Young World, the global community for young changemakers,” said Angela F. Williams, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. “United Way is committed to developing the next generation of globally minded young leaders who are focused on building up communities and advancing the common good. I am so inspired by the five United Way delegates to the 2023 One Young World Summit and excited for them to work alongside delegates from around the world to accelerate social impact.”

Published in