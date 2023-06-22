Oxford sustainable children’s clothing range wins Blenheim’s Start-up Competition

Sally Dear, founder of Ducky Zebra has been announced as this year’s winner of the Blenheim Start Up Challenge competition with her range of colourful and sustainable children’s clothing.

The annual competition which launched in 2018 in a bid to support and mentor locally-based firms, is open to any business, which is less than two years old or has fewer than five employees, is based within 20 miles of Blenheim, and can provide something which can be stocked in its shops or cafes.

With bespoke designs created to inspire confidence, kindness and eliminate gender stereotypes for babies and children up to 6 years old, Sally who is a parent of two with an extensive background in marketing, inspired the judges with her intuitive competitor research and vision for why Blenheim and Ducky Zebra would be a great fit.

Sally’s purpose led sustainable fashion brand for children is eye-catching and thoughtful in its designs and boasts two new collections per year including its core items.

Ducky Zebra will be stocked in the Blenheim shop and Sally will also get ongoing advice on support on her product range from expert business mentors along with members of the Blenheim management team.

Managing Director of Blenheim Palace, Heather Carter, said:

“We’re truly committed to providing support to as many local start-up businesses as possible which is why this initiative is so important to us at Blenheim. Choosing this year’s winner was tricky with such incredibly talented business owners and fantastic ideas in the mix. We’re so chuffed for Sally and her wonderful Ducky Zebra range of children’s clothing and look forward to seeing it stocked in our retail outlet.”

In addition to the colourful and sustainable children’s clothing, the other finalists showcased fantastic products ranging from high quality silk scarves by Penny Maltby Designs to innovative candles by The Cattleshed Candle Company.

Heather Carter, Managing Director of Blenheim Palace hosted the evening and this year’s judging panel included Richard Rosser, CEO, B4Business, Judy Bendall, Head of Retail at Blenheim Palace, Jack Butler, Head of Catering at Blenheim Palace. During the process the finalists also worked with business mentor Sarah Ward ahead of the presentation evening.

