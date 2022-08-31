The Sheffield College retains its Disability Confident Leader Award

The Sheffield College has retained a national award demonstrating its commitment to attracting, supporting and developing staff with a disability.

The College has been reaccredited with Disability Confident Leader Level 3 status, the highest level of the government’s Disability Confident Leader scheme.

The College first earned the accreditation in 2019 and this has now been renewed from 2022 until 2025.

Paul Simpson, Executive Director of People, The Sheffield College, said: “We are delighted to have retained our Disability Confident Leader award accreditation which demonstrates our commitment to equality and diversity in everything that we do.”

The College has taken a range of actions to meet the award criteria which include:

Ensuring that each campus is accessible for all.

Embedding a health and wellbeing strategy committing to creating a safe, happy and healthy working environment for all.

Creating a staff led focus group that supports wellbeing activities and disability related issues across the College.

Embedding wellbeing action plans to further support staff with recognised disabilities and long term health conditions.

Removing barriers within the recruitment process and ensuring that reasonable adjustments are put in place for those who require it.

Reviewing how the College works with third party suppliers and contractors, ensuring they are disability confident or willing to work towards it.

Supporting other organisations in their ambitions to achieve Disability Confident Leader status Level 3.

Pictured: Paul Simpson, Executive Director of People, The Sheffield College

