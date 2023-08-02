Under 24s Fear AI Tech is Threatening Their Jobs

Young people are worried that the latest AI technology will take their jobs, a survey by training experts has revealed.

The latest study by Acuity Training on the rise of AI technology has found that 31% of people are concerned about AI taking over their jobs, but an incredible 40% of 16 to 24 year-olds are worried.

The statistics have been revealed in Acuity Training’s 2023 round up of the use of AI technology in 2023.

The number of people using AI at work is the greatest in London at 47.9%, closely followed by 45.6% in Yorkshire and Humber and 40.5% in the North West.

Ben Richardson, Managing Director of Acuity Training, said:

“I think we all knew that there would be some people who were concerned at how AI would impact their jobs. But we were surprised to see how many 16 to 24 year-olds, a generation we thought might embrace such revolutionary technology, are concerned.

“AI technology is growing at a crazy rate and there are significant breakthroughs on a week-by-week basis. We are all still learning how to use and embrace this technology to enhance productivity and improve the quality of our work. One thing is sure, it is here to stay and AI expansion will be astronomical as we move from 2023 into 2024,” he added.

The global AI market was valued at $69 billion in 2022. It is predicted to reach more than $1.8 billion by 2032.

The Acuity Training survey looked at which AI tools people are using, the most searched and in demand AI platforms.

Ben Richardson added: “ChatGPT is by far the most talked about platform of the year so far. Searches for ChatGPT on Google UK went from under 1,000 in November 2022 to 8.3 million April.

Acuity Training commissioned Censuswide to carry out the survey on their behalf.

