What trailblazing employers are doing to boost their recruitment, learning & development, and social responsibility 

Essential skills like teamwork, leadership and problem solving are in strong demand from both employers and employees. But how do you recruit for them transparently and consistently? Once you’ve recruited for a particular component of a skill like teamwork, how do you build it in your employees? And what about the talent pool of the future – how can employers do impactful outreach that supports communities to build these relevant skills?

The latest report from Skills Builder Partnership, a not-for-profit social enterprise, brings employers practical insights on why and how to embed essential skills into their businesses. It draws on years of research by professionals and academics as well as practical experience, with case studies from a range of employers such as PwC and HS2 that have leveraged a structured approach to skills in order to boost their recruitment, learning & development and outreach or CSR.