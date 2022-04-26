World-renowned Investor Jim Rogers named as Keynote Speaker at Global Impact Investor Summit 2022

Jim Rogers, best-selling author, financial commentator and successful international investor, is the keynote speaker at this year’s Global Impact Investor Summit on 28th and 29th April 2022.



Hosted by Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, the 2-day exclusive online summit is set to attract over 2,000 retail and seasoned investors to participate in sessions by world class speakers and mentors including Marcus de Maria of Investment Mastery, Simon Zutshi of property investors network (pin) and Mark Robinson of The International Academy of Wealth. They will be covering today’s hot investment topics including: cryptocurrencies & commodities, NFT’s, metaverse, stocks & shares and property markets.



Roger James Hamilton commented: “It’s a privilege to have Jim Rogers join us as our keynote speaker. I’ve long been an admirer of his investment strategies and his views on the markets and global economy. I know he’s going to share advice that people won’t want to miss.”

The summit aims to support investors and entrepreneurs to thrive in these unpredictable times, while keeping an eye on the upcoming opportunities in the digital decade. Jim Rogers and fellow summit speakers will be sharing advice on how to:

Ride the waves of digital trends and profit from them using Investor 5.0 strategies. Leverage global stocks and shares, cryptocurrencies, commodities and property to build an investment portfolio with purpose. Identify your personal impact, passions and strengths to stay in flow in both life and business. Scale your business sustainably in a way that sets you apart from your competition while using the simplest and smartest ways to access capital. Build a global business that allows you to design your life with the freedom to work from anywhere.

The event is sponsored by leading global online broker Tiger Brokers which has been recognised for its innovative trading platform.

The summit begins each day at 8am (London), 4pm (Singapore), 6pm (Sydney).

Further information on the summit can be found at: https://investorsummit.geniusu.com/

