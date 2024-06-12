2024 International e-Assessment Awards Winners Announced

The e-Assessment Association is delighted to announce the winners of the 2024 International e-Assessment Awards. Celebrating its eighth year, this prestigious awards programme continues to recognise and honour the outstanding contributions that technology brings to all forms of learning and assessment.

The Awards were presented last night, Tuesday 11th June at the Hilton London Bankside as part of the 2024 International e-Assessment Conference.

The winners are:

Best International Implementation

Australian Council for Educational Research with ACER Maple – Enhancing Global Educational Assessment.

Best Formative Assessment Project

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT with Using generative AI to assess open-response questions.

Best Summative Assessment Project sponsored by City & Guilds

The British Council with British Council Primary English Test.

Best Workplace or Talent Assessment Project sponsored by City & Guilds

Mercer | Mettl with Mercer | Mettl & Sky Italy’s Butterfly Project.

Most Innovative Use of Technology in Assessment sponsored by SQA

A2i Aspire to Innovate with Noipunno.

Best Transformational Project

Pearson with Remote Invigilation Service – International GCSEs.

Best Research sponsored by TCS iON

Duolingo with Measuring Variability in Proctor Decision Making on High-Stakes Assessments: Improving Test Security in the Digital Age.

Best Practitioner of the Year (Team)​ celebrating teams and individuals for their outstanding use of e-assessment in the last year.

Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) with Modernization and Transformation of Ontario’s K-12 Large-Scale Assessment program

Best Practitioner of the Year (Individual)​ celebrating teams and individuals for their outstanding use of e-assessment in the last year.

Liberty Munson

Lifetime Contribution Award for an individual who has made a significant and sustained contribution to e-assessment over the duration of their career.

John Kleeman

Graham Hudson, Chair of the e-Assessment Association expressed his admiration for the innovative and transformative work showcased in the awards entries, “Once again, we have been overwhelmed by the quality of entries for our International Awards with 26 finalists and entries from 12 countries, demonstrating how technology is transforming education and assessment across the world. Those who received the awards at our Gala Dinner last night were worthy winners and we congratulate them. We know how much the eAA’s Awards are valued by our industry. Our thanks go to all those who entered – the task for the judges of selecting the finalists and winners was a hard one – but one that also reinforces the wealth of experience and innovation that exists in the assessment community globally. Without them, our Awards would be the poorer.”

The Awards would not be possible without the support of our Awards Headline Sponsor The British Council and Award sponsors City & Guilds, TCS iON and SQA.

Mark Walker, Director of English and Exams at Awards headline sponsor, the British Council, added, “The British Council are delighted to be the Headline Sponsor for the 2024 International e-Assessment Awards celebrating global innovation and progress in this area. We are delighted to be playing our part in shining a spotlight on those achievements and spreading the word, worldwide, about this prestigious and influential programme. The industry has seen huge change over recent years and many advances in how technology can support, enhance and increase educational opportunities, and now is the time to celebrate those achievements within our global assessment community.”

Founded in 2008, the e-Assessment Association has been at the forefront of promoting better assessment of knowledge, skills and capabilities of people through the use of technology. These awards recognise excellence in innovation and best practices in educational and workplace assessment allowing individuals and teams, practitioners and suppliers to showcase how they have used technology to improve the assessment process. Holding a unique position, this awards programme encompasses all sectors of education: from schools, through further and higher education to workplace training and professional exams.

