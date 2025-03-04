AI-powered app takes home the trophy at further education ‘Oscars’ 

City College Plymouth’s Quality of Education app has triumphed in the Jisc sponsored category for effective use of digital technology at the 2025 Association of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Awards

City College Plymouth has seen off tough competition from Basingstoke College of Technology and USP College at this year’s AoC Beacon Awards to win in the Jisc sponsored effective use of digital technology category.

The college’s innovative new AI powered Quality of Education app, produced in-house with the use of Google Workspace technology, has been designed to positively impact teaching and learning by boosting staff productivity and reducing workloads, allowing teachers more time to provide personalised support where needed.

The app has completely overhauled existing manual processes used to manage observations and reviews at City College Plymouth, minimising the time taken to perform tasks and reducing associated costs.

By utilising Google Workspace’s ‘no-code’ technology the app has been designed to be accessible and easy to use for all staff, not just those with specialist technical skills, while input from student forums ensures student experience remains the top priority.

Paul McKean, director of further education at Jisc and Beacon Award judge said:

“Congratulations to City College Plymouth on achieving the top spot in the Jisc sponsored effective use of digital technology category at this year’s AoC Beacon Awards.

“The College won for their innovative new AI powered Quality of Education app that has enhanced productivity and reduced teacher workloads in a simple, fast, accessible and cost-effective way, allowing more time to spend one-on-one with learners.

“The use of Google Workspace’s ‘no-code’ technology has supported greater buy-in from staff, making it easier for those without a technical background to enjoy the same benefits and produce the same outcomes for learners, a true example of using tech for good.

“Nominees have made the judges’ lives hard this year with multiple great submissions and three fantastic initiatives being taken through to the final stages.

“Well done also to runners up Basingstoke College of Technology and USP College.”

Basingstoke College of Technology and USP College narrowly missed out on the award for their AI and immersive technologies projects, respectively.

Jisc has been a proud sponsor of the effective use of digital technology category at the AoC Beacon awards for over a decade. The category highlights how digital transformation is being used to enhance the UK further education (FE) sector and improve outcomes for learners, staff and communities.