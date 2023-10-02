Dan Sodergren and leading IT vendors join Stone Group’s IT Futures Forum line-up

Dan Sodergren and leading IT vendors join Stone Group’s IT Futures Forum lineup

One of the UK’s biggest IT events for public, private, and education sector organisations is set to take place in Loughborough in October, with speakers from leading IT vendors such as HP, Lenovo, Intel, and Cisco.

IT Futures Forum is an event hosted by Stone, a Converge Company, aimed at exploring the latest innovative, affordable, and sustainable IT solutions available to organisations on their technology journey.

Taking place on October 5th at Holywell Park Conference Centre (Loughborough University), the event will host futurologist and workplace technology expert Dan Sodergren, with a keynote speech from him on the ‘Future of Work’ to kick start the agenda.

Visionary presentations on cutting-edge technologies, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and much more are also set to take place throughout the day, including speakers from:

Intel : The Future of Client Computing

: The Future of Client Computing NVIDIA : Next Generation Workstations & AI

: Next Generation Workstations & AI HP : Devices and Security

: Devices and Security Lenovo : Responsible IT for a Sustainable Future

: Responsible IT for a Sustainable Future Philips: Displays and Digital Signage for a Modern World

As one of the UK’s leading circular IT and IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) providers, Stone has also enlisted a variety of thought leaders and innovators to provide practical guidance to businesses on how to prove their sustainability impact to staff and students, improve sustainability with circular IT, and recycle tech responsibly.

For more information, and to register for IT Futures Forum (for free), visit here.

