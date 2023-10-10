Get ready for an exhilarating adventure with the School of Coding’s electrifying Turing Scheme in Mumbai!

School of Coding achieves another triumph with their second Turing Trip to Mumbai, India, in collaboration with Parallax Labs

The world of coding is vast, ever-evolving, and intricately woven into the fabric of our digital age. Recognising the importance of global exposure and hands-on experience, School of Coding embarked on an exciting journey to Mumbai as part of the Turing Scheme, generously funded by the UK Government. With 11 enthusiastic students on board, this initiative aimed to provide an exceptional opportunity to dive into the heart of the tech industry, fostering growth, innovation, and cultural exchange with Parallax Labs.

Mumbai, India’s tech hub, was the perfect backdrop for School of Coding’s recent trip. The students were immersed in a whirlwind of activities, ranging from collaborating with partnering companies to soaking in the vibrant local culture. The heart of the Turing Scheme lies in the incredible opportunities it offers for real-world experience. Our 11 students were working with Parallax Labs where they worked alongside professionals on new projects. The experience wasn’t just about coding; it was about teamwork, problem-solving, and gaining insights into the global tech landscape.

Beyond the lines of code and projects, the students were treated to an immersive cultural experience. Exploring Mumbai’s vibrant markets, indulging in local delicacies, and interacting with the city’s residents enriched their understanding of the world. Such experiences are invaluable in nurturing well-rounded individuals who are not just proficient coders but also global citizens.

Interested in Joining? Contact Us!

If you’re a student with a passion for coding and a thirst for adventure, this is your chance to be part of something remarkable. To express your interest, inquire about the October half term trip, and embark on a journey of growth and learning, reach out to us at [email protected].

Please read our brochure below to see if you are eligible for this!

Brochure

