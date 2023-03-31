Green Paper launch: Skills for an economy in transition

Join Ufi VocTech Trust, Learning and Work Institute and invited guests to discuss the ideas presented in the VocTech Challenge Green Paper exploring how we can create a UK skills system, underpinned by tech, that delivers a sustainable UK economy where everyone is included and no one is left behind.

Wednesday 26th April. 1:00pm. Online.

Drawing from workshops, consultations and interviews with more than 100 stakeholders, learners, and practitioners across the four nations, the VocTech Challenge Green Paper will present the new practical insights and ideas surfaced during the discovery phase of the VocTech Challenge: Skills for an economy in transition.

This webinar marks the start of our consultation period on the Green Paper. Responses will inform a White Paper, to be published in June, including new grant funding from Ufi VocTech Trust and commitments to partnership work with Learning and Work Institute and others that will shape activities over the coming two years.

The discussion will be Chaired by Sophie Bailey, Producer and Host of the EdTech Podcast.

Our panellists include:

All registrants for the session will be emailed a copy of the Green Paper in advance of the event.

Louise Rowland, Deputy CEO at Ufi VocTech Trust, said:

“We can no longer rely on a system that is not geared to adapt, continuously and rapidly, or a system that favours those who have done well in mainstream provision at the expense of those who, arguably, could benefit most and are key to delivering the skills we need.” Read more from Louise in her VocTech Challenge discovery blog.

The launch event will take place online at 1pm on Wednesday 26th April. Register to attend here.

Who should attend?

Professionals in Further Education and Vocational Training

Training providers

Policy professionals

Sector bodies & employers

Investors in EdTech

EdTech developers

Webinar attendees will be invited to ask questions and share their views.

To submit a question for speakers in advance of the event please email VocTechChallenge@ufi.co.uk. We will also provide the opportunity to respond to the Green Paper via our website.

Learn more about the VocTech Challenge: Skills for an economy in transition and read our articles charting the progress of our discovery phase.

